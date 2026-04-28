(BIVN) – With the 2026 Primary Election set for August 8th, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Elections held a drawing on Tuesday to determine the order that political parties will appear on the ballot.

The drawing was livestreamed on YouTube. The party order was determined to be:

Nonpartisan

Libertarian Party

Green Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

The 2026 Primary Election ballots will be arriving to homes in the mail by July 21st.

Hawaiʻi election officials shared these guidelines to ensure voters mark their ballots correctly:

You must select one political party preference on your ballot

You may vote only for candidates within the party preference you select

Selecting a party preference is solely for the purpose of voting in the Primary

Election and does not register or affiliate you with a political party

The candidates who receive the most votes in each contest move on to represent their party at the General Election in November. Also, ballots will include candidates for Office of Hawaiian Affairs and County contests. “You may vote in these contests regardless of your selected political party preference,” election officials say.