(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz spoke from the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, stressing the need for continued federal support as Hawaiʻi recovers from two damaging kona low storms.

Sen. Schatz (D, Hawai‘i) detailed the severity of the back-to-back weather systems, which flooded the Hawaiian islands from March 10th to March 24th.

The senator also explained how the “aloha spirit prevailed” during the disaster, as first responders worked beside their fellow neighbors to keep eachother safe and to begin the cleanup.

In April, President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi, making federal funding available to affected individuals.

“The federal government has a responsibility to share the burden of rebuilding,” Senator Schatz said. “And while the approval of the disaster declaration is a good first step, it is just that – a first step.”

From Senator Schatz’ full remarks: