(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed the appointment of Vladimir P. Devens as Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court on Thursday, after a 20 to 5 vote.

Devens, who has been an Associate Justice on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court since January 2024, will serve a ten year term as Chief Justice.

“Justice Devens has demonstrated the legal expertise, dedication, and temperament necessary to serve as Chief Justice,” said Senate Judiciary Vice-Chair Mike Gabbard. “His experience on the bench and throughout his legal career will help guide Hawaiʻi’s judiciary with fairness, stability and a commitment to the rule of law.”

Two Hawaiʻi island senators were among the five “no” votes.

“To me a character of a person is not determined by when everyone is watching, but when no one is watching”, said Senator Joy San Buenaventura in opposition to the appointment. “As Chief Justice, he is the judge above all other judges. He determines ethics. Not only other judges, but also attorneys. He becomes like the governor of the third branch of government.”

Hawai’i island State Senator Lorraine Inouye was also a no vote.

“My heartfelt congratulations to my good friend and colleague, Justice Vladimir P. Devens, on his confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate as the next Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court,” said Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna in a statement to media. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Acting Chief Justice. I will continue do everything I can to support the Judiciary and Chief Justice Devens, who I am confident will be an excellent Chief Justice.”

An informal swearing-in will be held on May 5th, the Judiciary says, with a formal investiture ceremony to follow in the near future.