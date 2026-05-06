(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is expanding its assistance for residents impacted by the March 2026 kona low storms.

A new assistance center will open in Kaʻū later this month, while additional types of help are being made available at existing locations.

The new assistance center will be open at the Nā‘ālehu Public Library from May 26th through June 12th. The center joins existing locations in Kealakekua and Keaʻau.

County officials say that in addition to representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) — who can help with reimbursement for residential damage expenses through the Individual Assistance program — the sites at Kea‘au and Kealakekua also will host:

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) officials, who can assist with low-interest loans for storm damages to businesses, homeowners and renters, and

Vibrant Hawai‘i representatives, who can connect residents to assistance with other needs.

Revised schedules for the assistance centers (including Nāʻālehu) are listed below and may be adjusted based on demand for services. All sites will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day and June 11 for King Kamehameha Day:

Hawai‘i State Public Library System, 81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Kealakekua

Monday, May 4-Friday, June 12

Mondays, 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesdays: noon-2 p.m., 3-7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Fridays: noon-4 p.m.

Kea’au Armory, Herbert Shipman Park 16-512 Volcano Road, Kea’au

Monday, May 4-Friday, May 22

Mondays-Thursdays: noon-7 p.m. (Modified from previous schedule)

Fridays: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nā‘ālehu Public Library, 95-5669 Mamalahoa Hwy, Na‘alehu

Tuesday, May 26-Friday, June 12

Mondays, 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays: Noon-4 p.m.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the assistance centers are operating “in addition to the current disaster assistance that residents can apply for, such as agricultural assistance, social services, and non-profit organization support.” More information at the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense website.