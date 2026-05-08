(BIVN) – Local fisherman Earl Kekuanaoa Hind, last seen on his boat near the Miloli‘i area last year, is still missing.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a news release, renewing their request for information regarding the 43-year-old – known as “Oa” – who was last known to have launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7, 2025.

From police:

Hind is described as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His vessel, Makalapua Onalani, is described as a 21-foot Force with a 2-foot extension, featuring a white hull and light blue cabin, and powered by twin outboard motors. Hind is known to fish in waters off South Point and the South Kona area. It was previously reported that Hind and his boat were last observed offshore on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, around 12:00 p.m. near the Miloli‘i area, heading north. Hind’s truck and boat trailer were located parked near the South Point boat ramp area. Despite extensive search efforts by the Hawai‘i Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and numerous volunteers, Hind and his vessel remain missing.

Police are asking anyone with information on Hind’s whereabouts, or the location of his vessel, to please contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

If Hind or his vessel is located at sea, the United States Coast Guard asks that information be reported immediately to the USCG Command Center at (808) 842-2600.