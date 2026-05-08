(BIVN) – Road paving work will begin next week on Waianuenue Avenue fronting the Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works says the work will be done on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12. Crews will begin near the ambulance entrance to the Emergency Room and extend to the area just below the hospital’s upper parking lot.

A one-lane traffic closure will be in effect during work hours, from 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“Traffic control measures, including message boards, are already in place to notify motorists in advance,” the Public Works department stated. “Motorists are advised to expect delays, use caution when traveling through the area, and allow extra travel time.”

The department said it “appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while this necessary maintenance work is completed.”