Puna Kupuna Watch Meeting Set for Mountain View on May 14th

(BIVN) – The next Puna Kūpuna Watch meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, in Mountain View.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced its Puna Community Policing Section will hold its second meeting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mountain View Senior Center, located at 18-1345A Volcano Road.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The free monthly outreach program is designed to promote safety awareness, strengthen communication between police and residents, and support efforts to keep neighborhoods safe, particularly for seniors.
During these meetings, officers share crime and traffic trends, the importance of reporting elder abuse, as well as ways to recognize and prevent financial and internet-related crimes.
The Puna meetings build on the success of similar meetings launched in Kona last fall.
Future monthly Puna Kupuna Watch meetings will be held on the second Thursday of the month at various locations throughout Puna.
Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and take part in this informative gathering.
For more information, contact Officer Chad Sato at chad.sato@hawaiipolice.gov or call the Pahoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716.