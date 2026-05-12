Puna Kupuna Watch Meeting Set for Mountain View on May 14th

UPDATED on May 12, 2026

(BIVN) – The next Puna Kūpuna Watch meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, in Mountain View.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced its Puna Community Policing Section will hold its second meeting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mountain View Senior Center, located at 18-1345A Volcano Road.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: