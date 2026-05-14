Honolulu Landing in Puna Purchased by Hawaiʻi County

UPDATED on May 14, 2026

(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has completed the purchase of a 364-acre parcel on the Puna coast first identified for preservation 20 years ago.

Honolulu Landing, recently listed for sale, was acquired for $3.7 million through the Hawaiʻi County Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission program.

The property is located between the old coastal village of Waiakahiʻula and the Nānāwale Forest Reserve. A 2004 survey of the lands documented ancient burial sites, village complexes, heiau, house platforms, rock walls, ahu and planting areas.

“The purchase of Honolulu Landing through the PONC program will preserve this land in perpetuity, ensuring that we protect natural and cultural sites and ocean access along the Puna coast,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I want to thank the community members who tirelessly advocated for preserving this land for the benefit of the public.”

The coastal lands were recommended for purchase in the first PONC report back in 2006. More recently, when it was learned that the property was going up for sale, Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz introduced a resolution supporting an attempt to purchase using PONC funds.

“We worked with then-Council member Naeole in 2006 to place Honolulu Landing on the very first PONC list and, on behalf of the lineal descendants of Honolulu Landing, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mayor Kimo Alameda, and to Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz, for their leadership and commitment in advancing this Resolution to its successful outcome,” said Eileen O’Hara, Executive Director of Malama O Puna, in a news release.

Lineal descendant Lehua Kaulukukui added, “Honolulu Landing holds the legacy of our Tūtū, Mary Kaui Moke Kuamoʻo Keliʻipio, and generations of ʻohana before her who lived in deep alignment with this ʻāina.”

“As stewards of this legacy, our Keliʻipio-Kuamoʻo Foundation is committed to broadening awareness and deepening community engagement within this treasured ahupuaʻa,” said Lilinoe Keliʻipio Young. “We will work to uplift and reintroduce traditional practices of mālama ʻāina — rooted in balance, reciprocity, and sustainability — as lived by our ancestors.”

Hawaiʻi County’s property tax revenues provide the funding for PONC, with an annual 2% contribution. The acquisition marks the Alameda administration’s fourth PONC purchase in the last 18 months.