Hawaiʻi Faces Wave of Uncertainty Due To Oil Surge, Rising Costs

UPDATED on May 15, 2026

(BIVN) – As the US conflict with Iran drive sup global oil prices, Hawaiʻi faces a new wave of economic uncertainty, detailed in a new report by the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO).

In UHERO’s second quarter forecast for 2026, economists say the “near-term outlook for Hawaiʻi has worsened noticeably”, although a recession is still considered unlikely.

The higher oil prices are increasing costs for consumers, UHERO says, “raising travel expenses and slowing growth in key visitor markets that support the state’s economy.” The challenges related to the conflict with Iran are on top of the state’s ongoing recovery from the damage caused by the kona Low storms in March, as well as sluggish labor market growth.

UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham provides a summary of the forecast in this YouTube video:

A University of Hawaiʻi press release included these “major takeaways” of the May 15th report:

Major takeaways of the May 15 report: