Hawaiʻi Faces Wave of Uncertainty Due To Oil Surge, Rising Costs

(BIVN) – As the US conflict with Iran drive sup global oil prices, Hawaiʻi faces a new wave of economic uncertainty, detailed in a new report by the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO).
In UHERO’s second quarter forecast for 2026, economists say the “near-term outlook for Hawaiʻi has worsened noticeably”, although a recession is still considered unlikely.
The higher oil prices are increasing costs for consumers, UHERO says, “raising travel expenses and slowing growth in key visitor markets that support the state’s economy.” The challenges related to the conflict with Iran are on top of the state’s ongoing recovery from the damage caused by the kona Low storms in March, as well as sluggish labor market growth.
UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham provides a summary of the forecast in this YouTube video:
A University of Hawaiʻi press release included these “major takeaways” of the May 15th report:
Major takeaways of the May 15 report:
- The war on Iran has upended what had been an improving US outlook. Federal tax cuts were poised to support consumer spending and business investment, but higher oil prices will offset much of these gains. UHERO now projects US growth of 1.7% for 2026, with inflation running at 4% for the year. Japan and other Asian oil-dependent economies face the sharpest pressures, and Canada remains weakened by trade tensions with the U.S.
- Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry entered 2026 with momentum before the March storms caused a sharp drop in passenger counts. Conditions have since weakened as jet fuel prices surged, driving up transpacific airfare and prompting some airline capacity cuts. Canadian arrivals continue to decline, while Japanese visitors face the weakest yen purchasing power in decades. UHERO projects total visitor arrivals will grow about 2% in 2026 before slowing to just 0.2% growth in 2027.
- Hawaiʻi’s labor market is stable but making little incremental progress. Statewide payroll growth was essentially flat through February, and the labor force has contracted slightly. Federal employment has fallen by more than 3,000 jobs throughout the past year. Construction and health care remain the bright spots. Overall payrolls will be essentially flat this year, with tourism-linked sectors hit hardest by the oil shock. Real labor income will be unchanged as price increases outpace wage gains.
- Construction remains a genuine bright spot, with job growth ranging from more than 2% on Oahu to nearly 6% in Maui County. Large federal contracts, Maui wildfire rebuilding, and the launch of the $4 billion New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District will sustain elevated activity through the end of the decade.
- The housing market remains soft. The median single-family price has held near $1 million for seven months, but resales are slow and condominium prices continue to slip. Insurance premiums, already up 13% since the Maui wild fires, may face further increases following the March storms, exacerbating historically-poor affordability.