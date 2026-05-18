Funds Released for Restoration of East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center

UPDATED on May 18, 2026

(BIVN) – The planned restoration of the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center is getting a big boost from the State of Hawaiʻi.

Last week, Hilo’s State Senator Lorraine R. Inouye (D, District 1) announced that Governor Josh Green released $200,000 in general obligation bond funds for a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Grant-in-Aid (GIA) project supporting the restoration of the Kalākaua Street building.

The funding will support plans and construction for restoration improvements to the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center, which is “a longstanding community space dedicated to arts, culture, education, and public programming in Hilo”, the senator said.

“I want to thank Governor Green and his administration for recognizing the importance of investing in community and cultural spaces that serve East Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Inouye. “The East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center has played a meaningful role in supporting local artists, preserving culture, and bringing our community together for generations. These funds will help ensure the center can continue serving residents and visitors for years to come.”

The building has a long history in Hilo and has at one time served as a former police station, jail, and courthouse.

The project qualifies as a grant pursuant to Chapter 42F, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, and reflects the state’s continued investment in preserving community resources and strengthening Hawaiʻi’s cultural infrastructure.