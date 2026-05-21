El Niño Could Bring Above-Normal Hurricane Season To Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is getting ready for an above-normal hurricane season this year, driven by expected El Niño conditions in the Pacific.

On Thursday, Hawaiʻi emergency management officials joined Governor Josh Green and NOAA National Weather Service meteorologists for a news conference, as the 2026 Central Pacific Hurricane Season Outlook was made public.

Forecasters are predicting a 70% chance of an above-normal season for the central Pacific basin this season, which runs June 1 to November 30. There is only a 20% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The National Weather Service says there could be a total of 5 to 13 tropical cyclones across the central Pacific this year. Tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. That compares to a near-normal season of 4 or 5 tropical cyclones.

Strong El Niño conditions, forecast by the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, are “typically associated with dramatically elevated levels of activity in the central Pacific”, NOAA says.

The outlook is not a landfall forecast, officials say, adding that the prediction “does not indicate where or when any storms may affect land.”

“As we enter hurricane season, we are reminding everyone in Hawaiʻi that preparedness saves lives,” said Governor Josh Green, who proclaimed May as Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness Month. “Our administration is committed to a unified, statewide approach that brings together county, state and federal agencies to protect our communities. When we prepare early and work in coordination, we strengthen resilience across Hawaiʻi.”

Major General Stephen F. Logan, Director of HIEMA, said the Hawaiʻi National Guard is “prepared to support our partners whenever called upon”.

Officials encouraged the public to take “simple but important preparedness steps now”, including: