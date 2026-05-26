$4 Million Released For Hilo Airport Improvements

(BIVN) – $4 million has been released by the State of Hawaiʻi for in capital improvements at Hilo International Airport.

Hawaiʻi Senator Lorraine R. Inouye (D, District 1) announced on Tuesday that Governor Josh Green released the CIP funding for the design of T-Hangar and West Ramp improvements at the Hilo airport.

“I’d like to mahalo Governor Green for recognizing the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports Hawaiʻi Island’s communities and economy,” said Senator Inouye in a news release. “Hilo International Airport serves as an important gateway for residents, visitors, local businesses, and our broader East Hawaiʻi community. These improvements will help modernize airport facilities and support future growth for our island.”

From the news release:

The project provides funding for the design phase of planned improvements to the airport’s T-Hangars and West Ramp facilities at Hilo International Airport, which will help modernize airport infrastructure and support future operational needs at the airport.

The CIP projects will “improve airport infrastructure serving East Hawaiʻi, helping strengthen aviation operations and support future growth and modernization efforts at Hilo International Airport,” the news release stated.