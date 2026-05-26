Talk Story with the Chief in Hilo on May 29

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Reed Mahuna will hold his next informal “Talk Story with the Chief” event on Friday, May 29, in Hilo.

The public is invited to attend the session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Aupuni Center Conference Room at 101 Pauahi Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The free monthly talk story sessions are aimed at strengthening communication and connection between police leadership and the community. The meetings rotate throughout Hawaiʻi Island and provide residents an opportunity to meet directly with Chief Reed Mahuna and district commanders to share concerns, ask questions, and discuss public safety issues in an open, conversational setting. The informal format is intentional and reflects the department’s goal of being accessible and responsive to the community.

After the Friday session, the next “Talk Story with the Chief” will be held on June 23 at the Kea‘au Community Center. The time for the June talk is to be determined.