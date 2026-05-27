Police Seek Jacob Baker, Suspect in Three Puna Homicides

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are seeking an “extremely dangerous” suspect, wanted in connection with three homicides in the Puna area.

Police say they are looking for 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker, of Pāhoa.

Baker is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and police urge the public to avoid approaching him. Instead, contact police through 9-1-1, or (808) 935-3311.

Two elderly men were found dead on Papaya Farms Road in Puna in the last two days, and word in the surrounding community spread that Baker was involved. A police news release issued Tuesday night did not name Baker as a suspect, and did not classify the deaths as homicides. Instead, the deaths were labelled as “suspicious”, and the identities of the victims were withheld. From the Tuesday news release:

On Monday evening, May 25, 2026, at 8:47 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 14-000 block of Papaya Farms Road in Pahoa for a report of a deceased male at the residence. Officers located an elderly deceased male at the residence. Due to suspicious circumstances, Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim is pending. On Tuesday afternoon, May 26, at 12:39 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence at the 14-300 block of Papaya Farms Road, in Pahoa and located an elderly deceased male at the residence with suspicious injuries. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim is pending.

On Wednesday, police reported the deaths were classified as homicides, and reported that a third homicide has occurred in the Puna area.

UPDATE – (12:50 p.m.) – In a later update, police described the third homicide that occurred on Tuesday night, May 26:

At 9:58 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 12-7800 block of Kalapana Kapoho Beach Road in Pāhoa for a report of a deceased male on the property. Officers located an elderly deceased male on the property. Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim is pending. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police also updated their description of Baker, saying he is described as Asian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with short black hair. He also has a tattoo under his left eye.

“This is an active and unfolding investigation,” police stated. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Police say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is confidential, police say.