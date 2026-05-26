Two Suspicious Deaths Reported on Papaya Farms Road in Puna

(BIVN) – Two elderly men were found dead on Papaya Farms Road in Puna in the last two days, and police are calling the circumstances suspicious as they continue their investigation.

The deceased males have not been named by police. “Autopsies will be performed on both victims on Wednesday, May 27, to determine the exact causes of death,” a police news release stated. “Both these investigations are active and ongoing at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

These details were provided in a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued late Tuesday night:

On Monday evening, May 25, 2026, at 8:47 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 14-000 block of Papaya Farms Road in Pahoa for a report of a deceased male at the residence. Officers located an elderly deceased male at the residence. Due to suspicious circumstances, Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim is pending. On Tuesday afternoon, May 26, at 12:39 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence at the 14-300 block of Papaya Farms Road, in Pahoa and located an elderly deceased male at the residence with suspicious injuries. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Tam at (808) 961-2380 or email Daniel.Tam@hawaiipolice.gov, or Detective Joseph Picadura at (808) 961-2375 or email Joseph.Picadura@hawaiipolice.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is confidential, police added.