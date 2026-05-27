Kīlauea Volcano Update for Wednesday, May 27

(BIVN) – Summit inflation resumed on Tuesday, as the paused Kīlauea eruption continues to slowly build to its next episode of high lava fountaining.

On Monday, sharp summit deflation delayed the forecasted window for the start of episode 48. Summit inflation resumed just after noon on Tuesday, and is continuing at a slow pace.

“The summit tiltmeter UWD recorded about 2 microradians of deflation, which may push back the onset of episode 48 fountaining depending on overnight inflation,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated.

Tiltmeters appear to show inflation is continuing very slowly, and is nearly flat, as of Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday, scientists expected the lava fountains to occur between Wednesday, May 27, and Friday, May 29. A new forecast window will likely be provided in the Wednesday daily update from the Observatory.

Strong glow was visible from both vents overnight. There has been no precursory lava activity at the summit vents, as of yet.

UPDATE – (7 a.m.) – In its Wednesday update, scientists say the forecast for episode 48 fountaining is now between Thursday (May 28) and Saturday (May 30). This window may change again if irregular deflation events continue.