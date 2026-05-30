Kīlauea Lava Flows Begin, Alert Level Raised

(BIVN) – Precursory lava activity began Saturday evening at the summit of Kīlauea, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds to the 48th episode of high fountaining in the ongoing eruption.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE, ahead of the anticipated lava fountaining event.

“The first overflow was sluggish and only made it about 100 m from the vent and lasted about 5 minutes,” the Observatory wrote at 6:34 p.m. HST. “A second overflow began at 6:27 pm HST. Spattering continues at the north vent and tremor shows clear gas pistoning.”

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement for the entire Big Island, saying:

WHAT…An episodic fountaining eruption is expected within the Kilauea summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has indicated a potential eruption window between now and May 31st. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather. IMPACTS…If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances. Should a higher plume develop during this episode, south- southwesterly winds aloft could result in an easterly or northeasterly dispersion of ashfall instead. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message after the alert level was raised.

“If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele’s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption,” the civil defense message stated. “Small particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.”

“If you live downwind of Kilauea Summit, be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems,” the emergency officials advised.