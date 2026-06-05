USGS M3cam showing the upper part of Mauna Loa's Southwest Rift Zone on Friday morning, June 5th.

Mauna Loa Volcano Update for June 2026

Big Island Video News

Jun 5, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Earthquake counts on Mauna Loa slightly increased in last month, and inflation continued.

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued its monthly update on Mauna Loa volcano, reporting a slight increase in earthquake counts during the month of May. 

On Thursday, the Observatory said there was total of 170 earthquakes detected beneath Mauna Loa’s summit region in the May reporting period, while April had 132 earthquakes. The events were clustered under Mokuʻāweoweo and the upper Southwest Rift Zone. 

The update made note of the damaging magnitude-6 earthquake under the west flank of Mauna Loa that occurred on May 22nd. Scientists repeated the quake was not related to volcanic processes or magma movement. Rather, it was due to the bending of the Pacific Plate from the weight of the Hawaiian Islands. 

USGS: “Map showing the shaking intensity of the magnitude-6 earthquake beneath the Island of Hawaiʻi on May 22, 2026, derived from community reports submitted to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website. Strong to very strong shaking was reported closest to the epicenter on the west side of the Island of Hawaiʻi, which notified responding agencies that light to moderate damage could have occurred.” The south flank of Mauna Loa can be seen in the background, from a USGS photo by K. Mulliken.

Inflationary ground deformation continued over the past month. Slow inflation at the summit has been occurring at a consistent rate over the past six months, and is associated with refilling of the summit reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. 

“Gas and temperature data from a station on Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone indicate these values are at background levels, with little change relative to previous months,” the Observatory stated. 

Image from a USGS research camera positioned on the north rim of Mokuʻāweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa volcano, on Friday morning, June 5, 2026.

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth. It last erupted in late 2022. 

About The Featured Image

USGS M3cam showing the upper part of Mauna Loa's Southwest Rift Zone on Friday morning, June 5th. USGS: "This image is from a research camera positioned on a cone in Mauna Loa's Southwest Rift Zone in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The camera looks northeast (upslope), focusing on the upper part of the Southwest Rift Zone. The upper flank of Mauna Loa forms the skyline."
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