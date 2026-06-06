USGS photo shows the growing puʻu at the Kīlauea summit. The inset shows two geologists walking to a measurement site on the puʻu. Full USGS photo below.

Scientists Traverse New Tephra Hill Created By Kīlauea Eruption

Big Island Video News

Jun 6, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The cone of material, or puʻu, has been growing with every lava fountaining episode.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds to its next episode of high lava fountaining. 

Each lava fountaining episode has added tephra – the glassy volcanic material produced by such eruptions – to the growing cone, or pu‘u, southwest of the eruptive vents in the caldera.  

On Friday, geologists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were out surveying the new pʻu, measuring changes in elevation across the new feature. The scientists have been taking measurements for over a year. 

USGS: “The geologist is on the south side of the Pu‘u and is looking north towards its summit. He is wearing personal protective equipment, including a gas mask. The estimated gas emission rate between episodes is currently between 1,000 and 5,000 tons sulfur dioxide per day. The gas mask allows the geologist to safely retreat if the wind blows the volcanic plume in their direction.” (USGS photo by N. Deligne)

In a new batch of photos published on the USGS website, the Observatory explained how geologists have surveyed the elevation “along a transect across the new pu‘u on the western margin of Halema‘uma‘u.” 

“These repeat measurements across the same set of points, spaced about 330 feet (100 meters) apart, track the growth and changes of the pu‘u,” the Observatory stated. “On June 5, 2026, the post-episode 48 survey was completed.” 

This current eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu, which began in December 2024, now has the most fountaining episodes ever recorded for an episodic fountaining eruption. Episode 48 on June 1, 2026, broke the record, edging out the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption which had 47 fountain episodes. 

The Observatory notes that “other eruptions have had additional episodes related to changes in vent activity and location,” so this record “only applies to episodic fountains.” 

USGS: “This photo was taken partway up the pu‘u on its northern side, looking north. Two geologists have just completed a measurement and are walking to the next measurement site. Prior to the eruption this area had ‘ōhi‘a trees and other vegetation, similar to the vegetation coverage seen in the distance on the right. Tephra from the past 18 months has covered the landscape and the vegetation.” (USGS photo by N. Deligne)

On Saturday morning, the Observatory reported forecast models indicate that the onset of the next episode, fountaining episode 49, is 7 to 13 days from now and could occur between June 13 and June 19. 

About The Featured Image

A view is of the cone (pu‘u) that has formed in the predominant downwind direction (southwest) of the north and south vents during the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea. The north and south vents are out of view in this USGS photo by N. Deligne, but the degassing plume from these vents is visible as it rises up over the cone. The inset shows two geologists walking to a measurement site on the puʻu. Full USGS photo below.
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