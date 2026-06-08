Dawn Chang Retires from DNLR, Ryan Kanakaʻole Appointed Chair

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources director and chairperson Dawn Chang will retire, and Ryan Kanakaʻole will take her place as the head of the DLNR, effective on July 1st.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Chang would be out on medical leave. At that time, Kanaka‘ole was named as acting chair and director of the department.

Governor Josh Green on Monday announced the DLNR leadership transition, and also appointed David Day to serve as first deputy, effective July 7.

“Dawn Chang has dedicated her career to protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural resources and serving the people of our state with integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment,” said Governor Green in a news release. “Her leadership helped guide DLNR through some of the most challenging and consequential moments in recent history, from wildfire recovery efforts to strengthening stewardship of our lands, waters and cultural resources. On behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi, I extend my deepest mahalo to Dawn for her years of service and wish her and her ʻohana all the very best in this next chapter.”

Kanakaʻole has already been serving as the acting chairperson and director of DLNR since December 2025.

From the office of Governor Green:

“Ryan and David are exceptional public servants who understand both the responsibility and the privilege of caring for Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources,” Governor Green said. “Both are accomplished attorneys who have served the people of Hawaiʻi through the Department of the Attorney General, bringing a deep understanding of state government, public trust responsibilities and the complex legal issues that shape the management of natural resources. Ryan brings a strong connection to culture, community and place, while David offers sound legal judgment and a track record of environmental protection in over a decade of public service. Their combined leadership will strengthen DLNR’s ability to navigate challenges, advance critical initiatives and ensure these resources are protected for future generations.” Ryan Kanaka‘ole has served as First Deputy of DLNR and has recently served as acting chairperson. Kanaka‘ole serves on the Advisory Committee for Military Leased Lands to provide guidance and advise the Governor on cultural, natural and economic strategies regarding military leases. He has represented DLNR on the Mauna Kea Stewardship Oversight Authority, Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity, the Agribusiness Development Corporation Board and the Commission on Water Resource Management.

Before joining DLNR, Kanaka‘ole served as a deputy in the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, as an attorney for the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation and the Mauna Kea Stewardship Oversight Authority. From 2017 to 2023, he was a deputy attorney general for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.



In the state Office of the Auditor, he led and participated in performance audits of some of the state’s largest agencies, including DLNR.



Kanakaʻole is from Waiʻōhinu in the moku of Kaʻū on Hawaiʻi Island. He is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and a Juris Doctor, along with a certificate in Native Hawaiian Law, from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. “I am humbled and grateful for the trust Governor Green has placed in me,” Kanakaʻole said. “Serving the people of Hawaiʻi as Chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources is an enormous responsibility, one I take very seriously. Our public trust duty to protect the cultural, historical and life-giving resources of these islands is the legacy we pass on to our children. I remain committed to leaving this place better than we found it.”