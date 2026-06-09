Hilo Man Arrested After Kids Left Unsupervised At Kona Hotel

(BIVN) – The discovery of 12 children left unsupervised at a Kona hotel last week resulted in the arrest of four parents, including one who was later charged with various drug and firearms offenses.

32-year-old Steven Campos of Hilo is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday, July 2, in Hilo District Court.

The situation unfolded after police responded to a report involving possible child neglect at a Palani Road hotel early Wednesday morning, June 3rd. Upon arrival, officers located an unsupervised toddler wandering through the hotel parking lot. Police then found an additional 11 children who were also left unsupervised.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

When the children’s parents returned, officers determined that the 12 children belonged to two couples. All four parents were arrested for Reckless Endangering in the Second Degree, including Steven Campos. After the arrests, hotel staff entered the room rented by the parties and discovered a firearm. Police secured the room and obtained a search warrant. Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section subsequently executed the search warrant and recovered a loaded firearm, approximately 440 grams (nearly one pound) of cocaine, and a large amount of U.S. currency. The remaining three adults were each charged with Reckless Endangering in the Second Degree and were later released after posting bail.

Following consultation with prosecutors, Campos was charged with the following offenses:

Ownership or Possession Prohibited (Firearm)

Ownership or Possession Prohibited (Ammunition)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (High-Capacity Magazine)

Manufacturing, Purchasing, or Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number

Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree

Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree

Campos’ total bail was set at $120,000.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Roberto Segobia of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, extension 228, or by email at Roberto.segobia@hawaiipolice.gov.