Tropic Care To Return to Hawaiʻi Island This Month

(BIVN) – Tropic Care will return to Hawaiʻi island in late-June, bringing essential health services directly to local residents at no cost.

From June 19 to June 28, uniformed military members “will deliver no-cost medical, dental and optometry care at multiple primary sites and outreach locations,” officials say.

Tropic Care 2026 is a being carried out in partnership between the County of Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, and state and federal Departments of Defense.

From a State news release:

Tropic Care has a proven track record of supporting the island and this year’s mission continues that tradition. These vital health services are available to all community members, with no health insurance, identification, or proof of citizenship required to receive care. All services are delivered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies and daily capacities last. Residents are highly encouraged to take advantage of this ten-day clinic to address their healthcare needs.



The County of Hawaiʻi expressed deep gratitude for the collaborative effort to support local families.



“We are excited to welcome back the Department of Defense IRT team to Hawai‘i County,” said Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Our community has faced its share of health challenges and this event helps our community to turn the tide by providing no-cost medical care for all. The county is appreciative of our uniformed military members and proud of the multiagency collaboration that made this event possible.”



The Hawaiʻi DHO emphasized the importance of improving access to care across the island.



“Tropic Care allows us to bring essential health services directly into communities where access to medical, dental and vision care can be limited, helping ensure more residents receive the care they need,” said Hawaiʻi District Health Officer John Kolman.

Service Locations and Schedules

Residents are encouraged to arrive early and come prepared for potentially long wait times by bringing water, snacks, and personal necessities.

Primary Sites (June 19-28)

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Last patient check-in before 4 p.m.)

Keaʻau High School: 16-725 Keaʻau-Pahoa Road, Keaʻau

Kekuaokalani Gym: 75-5500 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona

Ocean View Community Center: 92-8924 Leilani Circle, Ocean View

Kaʻū Outreach Sites

OKK Farmers Market: June 19, 24 and 26 | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Jude’s Episcopal Church: June 22, 23 and 25 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kaʻū High School: June 20, 21, 27 and 28 | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Available Services

Medical and Dental Care (Available June 19-28): Services will be provided daily throughout the entire event.

Medical Services: Includes health exams, school/sports physicals and behavioral health consultations.

Dental Services: Includes oral exams, extractions and fillings.

Optometry (Dates and services vary by location): Eye exams and single-vision prescription glasses will be provided while supplies last. Prescription glasses will be available for pick-up one to two days after your exam at the following locations and dates:

Keaʻau High School: June 19-23

Ocean View Community Center: June 23-27

Kekuaokalani Gym (Kona): June 24-27

“For more information, service updates, or to request reasonable accommodations regarding on-site accessibility, please contact the Hawaiʻi DHO directly at 808-974-6006,” the State says.