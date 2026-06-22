Hilo Hosts “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday, June 24

(BIVN) – The community is invited to join police for a “Coffee with a Cop” event this week in Hilo.

The South Hilo Community Policing Section says officers will be hosted by Big Island Coffee Roasters on Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Big Island Coffee Roasters is located at 76 Kalanianaʻole Street.

“Coffee with a Cop provides an informal opportunity for community members to meet and speak with officers from the South Hilo Community Policing Section in a relaxed, welcoming setting,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department says, adding it remains “committed to strengthening community relationships and fostering open dialogue between officers and the residents we serve.”

For more information about the Coffee with a Cop event, contact Officer Shane Hanley at shane.hanley@hawaiipolice.gov.