Tom Greenwell, ‘Ohana Named Grand Marshals For Kona 4th of July Parade

(BIVN) – Kona coffee farmer Tom Greenwell and his ‘ohana will serve as the Grand Marshals for this year’s Kailua Village Independence Day Parade.

The parade, part of a the 4th of July activities in Kona which includes fireworks and other festivities, begins at 6 p.m., and will wind through the heart of Kailua Village from Kekuaokalani Gym on Kuakini Highway to Coconut Grove Marketplace on Aliʻi Drive.

The announcement of Greenwell and his family as Grand Marshals was made on Monday. From a news release issued by parade organizers:

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, we are honored to recognize a Kona family whose story reflects the values that have shaped our nation for generations—hard work, perseverance, innovation, and a deep commitment to community. For five generations, the Greenwell family has cultivated various crops including oranges for the sailing ships coming to the island in the 1850s and ultimately growing coffee in Kealakekua starting in the 1870s. in 1873, Tom’s great grandfather Henry Nicholas Greenwell was awarded the President of the Kaiser’s Exposition a “Recognition Diploma” for his Kona coffee at the World’s Fair in Vienna, Austria. Through changing times and across generations, Tom and family have remained dedicated stewards of the aina, helping build and sustain Kona’s most iconic agricultural crop—world famous Kona coffee. Their commitment to farming, ‘ohana, and community has helped preserve Kona’s unique heritage while sharing the world-renowned taste of Kona coffee with people across the globe.

Parade organizers say this year’s theme “America The Beautiful,” holds special significance “as we join communities across the nation in commemorating the United States Semi quincentennial—a once-in-a-generation milestone honoring 250 years of American history, unity and progress.”

A fireworks show will take place over Kailua Bay following the parade, beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m.

“The Kailua Village Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza in Historic Kailua Village might quite possibly be the last parade and fireworks display for our country’s 250th celebration on July 4th,” said Parade co-chair Ross Wilson Jr., who noted that the events “will also be live streamed nationwide and will join America’s Block Party.”

More information can be found at paradesinkona.com.