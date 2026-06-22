Photo of Senator Brian Schatz from video uploaded to the Sen. Schatz YouTube channel on May 27, 2026.

Reforming Disaster Recovery Act Passed By U.S. Senate

Big Island Video News

Jun 22, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says the provision will help communities to more quickly recover from major disasters.

(BIVN) – The Reforming Disaster Recovery Act, authored by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi), was passed by the United States Senate on Monday.

The lawmakers voted 85 to 5 in favor of the bipartisan package, establishing a permanent and predictable funding process at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in order to help communities recover from major disasters more quickly.

“Right now, each time a disaster happens, communities in crisis are forced to wait for Congress to pass a disaster funding bill before HUD can help,” said Senator Schatz in a news release. “Our provision changes the law so they no longer have to wait. As soon as a disaster strikes, HUD will be able to help communities begin the process of recovery.”

According to the office of Senator Schatz, the provision will accelerate assistance to disaster-impacted communities by:

  • Creating a disaster recovery fund to allow HUD to predictably assist communities;
  • Authorizing HUD to issue regulations to codify program requirements and reduce unnecessary red tape, delays, and unpredictability that stems from the current process;
  • Supporting resilience as a part of – rather than separate from – disaster recovery;
  • Authorizing “quick release” funds to support grantee capacity right after an event;
  • Improving federal coordination by establishing an office at HUD devoted to disaster recovery and resilience; and
  • Reducing unnecessary administrative burdens and interagency requirement conflicts.

About The Featured Image

Photo of Senator Brian Schatz from video uploaded to the Sen. Schatz YouTube channel on May 27, 2026.
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