Hawaiʻi County: Savings Challenge Pays Off For Local Families

(BIVN) – A one-time savings match payment was recently made by the County of Hawaiʻi to participants in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Sponsored Savings Program, following their completion of a six-month savings challenge.

More than $14,000 was disbursed by the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) to 14 participants on June 19th.

During the check presentation, the participants were recognized “for consistently saving money each month and strengthening their financial futures.”

“Congratulations to each participant for reaching this milestone and investing in a stronger future for yourselves and your families,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Building savings takes commitment and discipline, and these individuals have demonstrated both.”

From a Hawaiʻi County news release: