Police photo of 23-year-old Kainalu Palik of Honokaʻa

Honokaʻa Man Arrested For Snapchat Exchange With Minor

Big Island Video News

Jun 25, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 23-year-old has been charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.

(BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man has been arrested and charged for using Snapchat “to entice a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity”, police say.

23-year-old Kainalu Palik was arrested without incident on June 22nd.

“On June 17, 2026, police initiated an investigation after receiving a report that a 23-year-old man had exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 14-year-old girl over the course of several days using the social media application Snapchat,” police report.

The day after his arrest, detectives from the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Juvenile Aid Section charged Palik with Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.

Palik remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police say anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Area II Juvenile Aid Section Detective Carrie Akina at (808) 326-4646, extension 3278, or by email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiipolice.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Anonymous tips may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

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Police photo of 23-year-old Kainalu Palik of Honokaʻa
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