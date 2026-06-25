Honokaʻa Man Arrested For Snapchat Exchange With Minor

(BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man has been arrested and charged for using Snapchat “to entice a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity”, police say.

23-year-old Kainalu Palik was arrested without incident on June 22nd.

“On June 17, 2026, police initiated an investigation after receiving a report that a 23-year-old man had exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 14-year-old girl over the course of several days using the social media application Snapchat,” police report.

The day after his arrest, detectives from the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Juvenile Aid Section charged Palik with Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.

Palik remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police say anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Area II Juvenile Aid Section Detective Carrie Akina at (808) 326-4646, extension 3278, or by email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiipolice.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Anonymous tips may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.