US Coast Guard Changes Command in Honolulu

(BVIN) – A change of command ceremony was held on Coast Guard Base Honolulu on Monday, as a new USCG Oceania District commander was installed.

Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin assumed the duties and responsibilities of Coast Guard Oceania District’s commander from Rear Adm. Sean Regan.

The Oceania District operates in the Pacific region, a 20-million-square-mile area of responsibility encompassing the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and activities in Singapore and Japan.

“It is an absolute honor to take command of Coast Guard Oceania District,” said Arguin, previously served as Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy at Coast Guard Headquarters in D.C. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated service members and international partners to uphold security, safety and economic prosperity in the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the region.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the Coast Guard members and their families in Hawaii, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Japan, and Singapore,” said Regan, who assumed command of Oceania District in June 2024. “Rear Admiral Arguin takes command of a staff and crew dedicated to protecting the maritime domain and remaining part of the Pacific family. The dedication saving those at sea, protecting our borders, and securing the maritime transportation system – while remaining poised and postured for any contingency – is remarkable.”

“I greatly appreciate the strong, continuous, and welcoming relationships across the Pacific Island Countries, including Australia, New Zealand and France. Coast Guard Oceania District and our Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and Department of War colleagues make a strong team,” Regan added. “I appreciate the support of our elected leaders at the federal, state, and local levels and our close partnership with the Hawaii National Guard and Guam National Guard team. Together these professionals will enhance our Nation’s next 250 years.”

Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West, presided over the ceremony.