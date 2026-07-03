State Senator Lorraine Inouye Given Lifetime Achievement Award

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi State Senator Lorraine R. Inouye was recently honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi.

The long-serving Hilo lawmaker was celebrated at the chamber’s Impact Gala: Advocacy Awards and Highlights on Friday, June 26th. The day was also declared “Senator Lorraine Inouye Day” throughout the County of Hawaiʻi by Mayor Kimo Alameda.

From a State Senate Majority news release:

Senator Inouye’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a distinguished career marked by steadfast leadership and a commitment to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. Throughout her tenure in public office, she has championed initiatives supporting economic development, infrastructure improvements, healthcare, agriculture, public safety, and the well-being of communities across the state. “I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Inouye. “Public service has always been about listening, working together, and finding thoughtful solutions that improve the lives of the people we serve. I share this recognition with the many colleagues, community partners, and constituents who have supported me throughout my journey, and I remain committed to continuing this work for Hawaiʻi.”