Wildfire Warning Issued For Waikoloa Village, Evacuations Reported

(BIVN) – A wildland fire is burning in South Kohala and the Hawaiʻi Fire Department has issued a Wildfire Warning for Waikoloa Village.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported at 5:46 p.m. Friday evening that Building 4 and 5 of the Lofts have been evacuated.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Waikoloa Elementary School Cafeteria.

Waikoloa Road is closed from Paniolo Avenue to Highway 190.

The stretch of Waikoloa Road from Paniolo to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is open for local traffic only.

The smoke from the fire was visible on several ALERTWest Situational Awareness Platform webcams.

“Please expect traffic delays,” emergency officials stated. “Avoid the area when possible.”