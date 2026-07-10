Waikoloa Wildfire Update for July 10th at 10 p.m.

(BIVN) – The wildland fire in South Kohala that prompted road closures and some evacuations on has moved south of Waikoloa Village, and is no longer a threat, according to emergency officials.

The fire involved about 200 acres as of early Friday evening, and no buildings or infrastructure were burned.

Residents were temporarily evacuated from two buildings at the Lofts apartment complex, which is located on the edge of developed areas in Waikoloa Village. The evacuations were limited to Buildings 4 and 5 on Pua Melia Street and the evacuation order was rescinded around 7:15 p.m.

The temporary shelter that was opened at Waikoloa Elementary School has since been closed.

In a 9:36 p.m. message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, it was reported Waikoloa Road from Paniolo Avenue to Highway 190 will remain closed through the night.

Officials added that Waikoloa Road from Paniolo to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is open.

“The aggressive response by firefighters helped to quickly limit the hazard, but we’re urging residents to pay attention for any additional alerts if conditions change,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “If you encounter emergency responders or road crews, please allow them space to operate safely and expect some traffic congestion.”

“As we move further into the dry season, it’s important that residents take steps to reduce fire risk, and everyone should have a plan in case they need to quickly leave an area threatened by fire,” said Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense administrator.