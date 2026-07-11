Waikoloa Wildfire Update for July 11th at 9 a.m.

(BIVN) – The wildland fire in the Waikoloa-area of South Kohala continued into Saturday.

As of 8 a.m., all roads in and around Waikoloa Village were open.

On Friday evening, a portion of Waikoloa Road was closed to all traffic as the 200-acre blaze burned south of Waikoloa Village. Two buildings at the Lofts apartment complex were evacuated, but the order was later rescinded.

So far no buildings or infrastructure have been burned.

“Exercise caution when driving through the area as crews are still fighting the fires and apparatus may be traversing roadways,” a Hawai’i County Civil Defense message urged. “You will be updated should conditions change.”

This area is experiencing borderline abnormally dry conditions, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map.

There is currently no Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Watch for Hawaiʻi island.