Hawaiʻi Primary Election Ballots Arriving By Mail This Week

(BIVN) – Primary election ballots are arriving by mail in Hawaiʻi, and the state officials says voters can expect to have their ballot by Tuesday, July 21.

The Office of Elections provided this information for voters:

Voting and Returning Your Mail Ballot

Sign your ballot return envelope. Your signature is required for your ballot to be accepted.

Your signature is required for your ballot to be accepted. Return your ballot as soon as possible. Ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 7:00 PM on August 8, 2026. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

Ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 7:00 PM on August 8, 2026. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted. Track your ballot. Sign up for free ballot notifications at elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683) for assistance with enrolling. You’ll be alerted when your ballot is mailed to you and when your voted ballot has been accepted for counting.

Troubleshooting Ballot or Registration Issues

To request a replacement ballot. If you make a mistake on your ballot, do not attempt to correct it. Instructions are provided on your ballot on how to request a replacement.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, do not attempt to correct it. Instructions are provided on your ballot on how to request a replacement. To update your residence or mailing address. Ballots are only sent to active voters. If you have moved or changed your mailing address since the 2024 Elections, you need to update your registration. Update online at elections.hawaii.gov or complete a paper Voter Registration Application available at all state libraries and post offices.

Accessible Voting Options