Science Night Coming To Keaʻau Armory

(BIVN) – Science Night is coming to Keaʻau.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to Science Night at the Kea‘au Armory on Thursday, July 30.

The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The free event will feature activities related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); hands-on experiments; space and astronomy exploration; opportunities to connect with local STEM organizations; and fun learning experiences for the whole family.