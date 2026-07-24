Science Night Coming To Keaʻau Armory

(BIVN) – Science Night is coming to Keaʻau.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to Science Night at the Kea‘au Armory on Thursday, July 30.
The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The free event will feature activities related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); hands-on experiments; space and astronomy exploration; opportunities to connect with local STEM organizations; and fun learning experiences for the whole family.
Science Night is a collaboration between the County of Hawai‘i, Starbase Hawai‘i, and the Hawai‘i Science and Technology Museum.
Many community partners will be leading activities at the event including the Gemini Observatory, Subaru Telescope, Army National Guard, Big Island Amateur Radio Club, University of Hawai‘i Institute for Astronomy, Hawaiian Volcano Education & Resilience Institute, and Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems.
The Kea‘au Armory is located at 16-512 Volcano Road, Kea‘au.