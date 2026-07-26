Weakening Hurricane Fausto Expected To Pass Just North of Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto was 910 miles east of Hilo as of Sunday morning at 5 a.m. HST, moving west at 14 mph into the Central Pacific.

Hurricane Fasuto’s winds have decreased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast to continue.

Fausto is expected to pass north of the Hawaiian islands as a weakening tropical storm. Still, island residents are being urged to monitor the progress of the storm.

From the National Weather Service discussion on Sunday morning:

The satellite imagery this morning shows Hurricane Fausto moving into the Central Pacific basin. A few bands of clouds continue to drift into the islands on the trade winds this morning, producing brief showers mainly along windward mountain areas. Subsidence temperature inversion heights are lower, between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, as measured by the 2 AM HST (12Z) balloon soundings at Lihue and Hilo. These lower heights limit vertical cloud development and reduce shower activity in the short term. East of the state Hurricane Fausto continues to march westward towards the Hawaiian Islands. Fausto remains on a high confidence track, keeping the center of the storm and the highest impacts passing north of the state. Additionally, the environment ahead of Fausto grows more unfavorable on approach to the islands and we expect Fausto to weaken into a tropical storm before arrival in the Hawaii region. That said, we remain cautious at this stage that even subtle southern shifts in the track or delayed weakening trends may still produce changes to our island by island impacts. We strongly encourage the public to pay close attention to this passing storm system as weather impacts over the Hawaiian Islands early next week will likely evolve over time. High confidence Fausto impacts… High surf possibly above warning thresholds for east facing shores from Monday through Tuesday. Lesser confidence impacts include… strong winds to around 40 MPH may develop near and north of the low center and possible heavy rain threats from Tuesday through Wednesday. No time like the present to review your family hurricane preparedness plans, and ensure every household has at least a 14 day supply of food and water available if needed during this years active hurricane season.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 5 a.m. HST: