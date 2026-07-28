Kīlauea Eruption Window Opens With Rapid Inflation, Lava Spatter

UPDATE – (11 a.m.) – About an hour after this story was published, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea from ADVISORY to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE, as episode 52 precursory low-level activity began around 10:22 a.m. HST on July 28, 2026.

“The north vent has been continuously overflowing since 10:22 am HST,” the Observatory noted. “Overflow is being fed by a small dome fountain 5-10 feet high. Summit continues to inflate at this time.”

(BIVN) – The window for the next episode of lava fountaining at the summit Kīlauea has shifted again.

Episode 52 could begin at any time between now and July 30th, scientists say. The USGS Volcano Alert level remains at ADVISORY, as of Tuesday at 10 a.m. HST.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports precursory lava spattering began overnight from both the north and south vents in Halemaʻumaʻu.

Summit tiltmeters have recorded rapid inflation since the summit started reinflating Monday morning.

“Current conditions have shifted the modeled forecast time window for episode 52 fountains to between today and July 30,” the Observatory stated on Tuesday morning. “If the inflation rate slows significantly again, it may push the forecast window back again.”

From the USGS HVO on Tuesday morning: