Tropical Storm Fausto Update for Tuesday, July 28 at 7 a.m.

(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Fausto is 265 miles northeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. HST on Tuesday morning, heading west at 14 mph. Fausto should pass north of the Hawaiian Islands tonight through late Wednesday.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports Fausto’s maximum sustained winds are now near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts, with additional weakening forecast. Fausto is expected to remain a tropical storm as it passes north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Surf generated by Fausto will continue to build along exposed east-facing shores through today, as a High Surf Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for beaches on windward North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻū.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beach closures in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo:

Onekahakaha Beach Park

Kealoha Beach Park

Carl Smith Beach Park

Leleiwi Beach Park

Waiolena Beach Park

Waiuli Beach Park

Richardson’s Ocean Park

Lehia Beach Park

Lalakea Beach Park

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling. In addition, tides are running higher than predicted and in combination with surf along east shores may lead to more inundation and coastal flooding during the daily high tide this afternoon.”

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 5 a.m. HST: