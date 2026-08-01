Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station Repairs Set To Begin

(BIVN) – Repairs are set to begin at the Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station, and the County of Hawaiʻi says the work will result in some service impacts during the construction period.

A contractor will be repairing and replacing damaged railings at the facility between August 8 and December 7. Work will be done outside of operating hours, however “the project will result in bay closures at times which may cause delays for users”, the County says.

Recycling services at the Glenwood station will be temporarily suspended and the collection bins will be taken off-site. Residents are asked to take their recyclables to the Volcano or Keaʻau recycling and transfer stations.

Operating hours for Volcano and Keaʻau are:

Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station

Open Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Recycling items accepted: glass, scrap metal, and appliances. No cardboard.

Location: 19-3438 Volcano Road

Keaʻau Recycling and Transfer Station