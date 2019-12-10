(BIVN) – A 75 year old male swimmer died Tuesday after he was reported to be in distress in the waters north of Lekeleke Bay in Kona, fire officials say.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says rescue crews responded to the alarm at 9:38 a.m. HST.

“HFD personnel walked shoreline from Lekeleke Bay heading north while other HFD personnel walked in from Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay heading south,” a fire dispatch stated. Meanwhile, “chopper 2 arrived on scene and set up Billy Pugh net for extrication.”

Upon arrival, however, rescue crews learned that canoe paddlers had loaded the victim onto their double-hull canoe and headed to Keauhou Pier. There, the paddlers made a rendezvous with Medic 12, “who took custody of the victim and performed ALS Life Saving Measures.” The male victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital emergency room.

We will have more information as it becomes available.