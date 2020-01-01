Big Island Video News

Vehicle Collision Closes Kawaihae Road In Waimea
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - Kawaihae Road was closed in both directions near the 58 and 59 Mile Markers between Opelo Road and Puʻu Opelu Road, police reported.

UPDATE (8 p.m.) – Kawaihae Road between Puʻu Opelu Rd and Opelo Road in Waimea is now open, police report. 

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police Department reported a vehicle collision that occurred in Waimea on Wednesday, closing Kawaihae Road between Opelo Road and Puʻu Opelu Road.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message at 4 p.m., saying:

  • Kawaihae Road is closed in both directions near the 58 and 59 Mile Markers between Opelo Road and Puu Opelu Road.
  • Expect delays for the next several hours.
  • A single lane detour has been established at Opelo Road and Laelae Road.
  • Police are asking motorist to avoid this area for the next several hours and to use alternate routes at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.