UPDATE (8 p.m.) – Kawaihae Road between Puʻu Opelu Rd and Opelo Road in Waimea is now open, police report.

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police Department reported a vehicle collision that occurred in Waimea on Wednesday, closing Kawaihae Road between Opelo Road and Puʻu Opelu Road.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message at 4 p.m., saying:

Kawaihae Road is closed in both directions near the 58 and 59 Mile Markers between Opelo Road and Puu Opelu Road.

Expect delays for the next several hours.

A single lane detour has been established at Opelo Road and Laelae Road.

Police are asking motorist to avoid this area for the next several hours and to use alternate routes at this time.

