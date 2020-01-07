(BIVN) – The High Wind Warning in effect for parts of Hawaiʻi Island has been downgraded to a Wind Advisory, however some beaches along the Kohala Coast remained closed on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said east winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will still be possible for areas of Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū, while the Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The strongest winds will be through gaps as well as over and downslope of ridges,” the National Weather Service wrote. “On the Big Island this includes areas over and downslope of the Kohala mountains, as well as through the Saddle and around South Point.”

Due to the Wind Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the following are in effect:

Spencer Beach Park, Hāpuna Beach Park, and Kaunaʻoa Beach remain closed today.

The cabins at Hapuna are open.

Secure outdoor items such as tents, rubbish cans, and lawn chairs before nightfall.

Motorist, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.

Be aware of downed trees, power disruptions, and that road closures may occur without notice.

Please stay clear of downed power lines and report downed lines to authorities.

A High Surf Advisory for east facing shores remain in effect from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Kaʻū through Friday, emergency officials say.