(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council failed to override Mayor Harry Kim’s veto of a bill that would have ended the County’s use of herbicides in maintaining parks and roads.

The council could only muster five votes in favor of Bill 101, one vote short of the super-majority 6 votes needed to override the veto. The proposed law died only a month and a half after it was passed by the Hawaiʻi County Council by a 6 to 3 vote.

Puna councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz changed her position and voted with the administration.

Mayor Kim explained the reasons for his veto in a message to council back in mid-December. He was also on hand for Wednesday’s meeting in the Hilo council chamber.

Before making their decision on the veto, the council sat through hour of public testimony. Councilmembers heard a mix of opinions, but most spoke in favor of overriding the veto.

Big Island Video News is now uploading video from the meeting.