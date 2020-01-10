(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued for East Hawaiʻi on Friday, on top of a Flash Flood Watch, a High Surf Warning, and Wind Advisory already in effect.

According to the National Weather Service at 7:36 a.m. HST:

At 730 AM HST, radar and rain gages showed bands of heavy rainfall continuing to move across the windward sections of the Big Island. The bands were occasionally producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour with the highest totals from the Hamakua District to the Puna District. Streams within this area are running high, and rainfall is expected to continue through the day.

Honoliʻi Beach joined Spencer Beach Park and Coconut Island on the list of closures Friday morning. Surf is expected to be 10 to 15 feet through Saturday.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a morning audio alert that the outside lanes of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo were closed at Pauahi Street.

Sustained winds up to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are expected for North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, Kaʻū.

“Heavy showers associated with an upper disturbance in the area will continue to develop and quickly move through,” the National Weather Service wrote Friday morning. “Although some heavy showers will impact leeward areas periodically, the areas most susceptible to flooding will be windward and mountain locations, where grounds are already saturated from previous rainfall.”

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Hawaiʻi Island summits. The tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are covered in snow. Another two inches is possible, forecasters say. The Access Road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level due to fog, ice, and dangerous driving conditions, rangers say.