(BIVN) – Governor David Ige made some brief remarks on the Thirty Meter Telescope during his State of the State address on Tuesday, in a bid to bring together both sides of the controversial project planned for Maunakea.



Construction on TMT is currently on hold, at least for the next few months, but tensions remain high between those in support of the observatory and those opposed to its permitted location on Maunakea.

TMT opponents have criticized Governor Ige for his backing of the project, while TMT supporters have been unhappy with the governor’s failure to ensure the project can proceed despite the resistance.

Governor Ige spoke about the situation about two thirds of the way into his speech, saying: