(BIVN) – Sinkhole repairs on Aliʻi Drive in Kona get underway this week. This media release was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

Motorists in Kailua Village are advised of upcoming traffic delays as roadwork will commence this week repairing a sinkhole fronting Coconut Grove Marketplace and Oneo Bay along Ali’i Drive. The sinkhole was caused by erosion to the seawall fronting Oneo Bay.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel between Hualālai and Walua Roads from 7 a.m. to sunset Monday through Friday starting Monday, January 27, 2020. Road crews may also work on Saturdays to ensure the repairs are completed as expeditiously as possible. The road will be two lanes during the evening hours. Depending on construction conditions, it’s possible that the road may be completely closed if the road becomes unstable during excavation work. Roadwork is anticipated to take three to four weeks, weather and construction conditions permitting. Isemoto Contracting Co. Ltd. is the project contractor.



Repairs to the sinkhole include repairing road damage caused by erosion, as well as stabilizing the area surrounding the sinkhole to prevent future erosion. The makai shoulder of the road, which has been closed to pedestrians since the sinkhole appeared in late December, will remain closed while repairs are performed.



Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted on Ali‘i Drive advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic control personnel will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.



The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.



If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Engineering Division at 961-8423.