(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home lands is taking on abandoned vehicles in Makuʻu, one of the issues plaguing the homestead community in Puna.

DHHL issued the following statement on Friday:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands issued the following statement on Feb. 7, 2020, regarding abandoned vehicles on homestead lots in Makuʻu.



“The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is aware of the issue involving dozens of intentionally abandoned vehicles on Hawaiian Homestead lots in Makuʻu on Hawaiʻi Island.



“Upon receiving complaints in the latter part of 2019, the Department began an investigation into the situation. The investigation included an assessment by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, citation of several unpermitted structures, citation of the abandoned vehicles, and trespass notices given to unauthorized campers. An investigation into the homesteaders who hold leases for these lots was also initiated. The Department is taking steps to prevent any future dumping in the area.



“DHHL is collaborating with other State agencies and Hawaiʻi County to prepare a work plan for the removal of the unpermitted structures along with the removal and disposal of the vehicles. Homeless services providers are assisting with unauthorized campers in this area, and the Department is cooperating with law enforcement in an investigation of the intentionally abandoned vehicles.



“The public is encouraged to report any dumping, abandoned vehicles, or unauthorized campers on Hawaiian homelands to DHHL as soon as possible.”



Over the past six months, the Department has partnered with the Governor’s Task Force on Homelessness, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation, and other service providers to remove unpermitted structures, unauthorized campers, and abandoned vehicles from Kalaeloa, Anahola, Hanapepe, King’s Landing, and other locations statewide.

Issues in Makuʻu were brought to the attention of the Hawaiian Homes Commission during a community meeting in October. Former county councilwoman Emily Naeole testified.

“There’s a lot of druggies coming my homestead,” Naeole said, “and they’re

controlling the path. I do not like it.”

One hundred people never show up. And if you one of them, I like pull your ear,” she said of the vacant lots in Makuʻu, “because my neighbor on the side and my neighboring in the back never come yet. There’s 100 people never show up in Makuʻu for 34 years. What’s your problem? A lot of people waiting on the list need to come on.”