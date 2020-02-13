(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) is calling on Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to help in the fight against the invasive spittlebug pest, which threatens Hawai‘i Island’s livestock industry as it destroys acres of pasture lands.

“Our ranchers need your help urgently to maintain this vibrant part of Hawai‘i’s agricultural economy,” the Senator said. The senator called for immediate federal aid for Hawai‘i Island ranchers affected by the pest and additional resources to help save critical grazing land from further destruction.

The two-lined spittlebug is native to the southern United States, Schatz explains, and was first discovered on Hawai‘i Island in 2016. The invasive pest has already devastated more than 125,000 acres of pasture grass.

Here is the full text of the senator’s letter to Secretary Perdue: