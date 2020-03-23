(BIVN) – The number of COVID019 cases identified on Hawaiʻi Island remains unchanged at 3, the County of Hawaiʻi says, and there are no lockdown orders for the Big Island as of Monday.

Mayor Harry Kim spoke on today’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message, saying:

On policies for Hawaii Island, there are no changes for any policies on closures of beaches, government programs, and status for state and county employees for the island of Hawaiʻi.



There may be some misunderstandings this morning as counties on Maui and Oʻahu have initiated for their counties some changes over the weekend. The governor has been working with all counties on a state proclamation to bring cohesion on policies for this state.



This is expected to be completed and in effect by Wednesday, March 25th.



For your information the number of confirmed cases for Hawaiʻi Island remain unchanged at three. Two are quarantined at home and closely monitored by the Department of Health. They are reported to be in very good condition. The third has fully recovered and returned home on the mainland. All three contacted the virus while on the mainland.



For your information, the county of Hawaiʻi governmental of programs of cleansing and prevention is out in force 7 days a week and will continue.



This is a community issue and it will take a community effort to keep Hawaiʻi you safe. As a community, practice everyday measures of prevention and most important to keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy. The community of Hawaiʻi thanks all health care providers for your dedication and sacrifice for our safety.

The mayor’s message on Monday provides some insight into his failure to respond to a Hawaiʻi County Council resolution urging the administration to initiate a lockdown on the Big Island in order to slow the spread of the virus. Following Sunday’s “stay-at-home, work-at-home” orders issued by Honolulu and Maui, Puna councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz expressed her concerns in a written and recorded statement.