(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island, in effect from now until 6 a.m. Saturday.

“Strong trade winds will bring elevated rough surf to exposed east facing shores through at least Friday night,” the National Weather Service stated. “As trades weaken Friday, surf heights are expected to gradually lower, but may remain elevated through the weekend.”

Surf along east-facing shores are forecast to reach 8 to 12 feet, before lowering to 6 to 10 feet by late Friday.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message on the surf advisory Thursday evening, and reminded listeners that all beaches parks are already closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.