(BIVN) – There have been 351 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaii. Of those cases, 5% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas. The state says 22 cases have been identified on the Big Island.

Fourth Death is East O‘ahu Adult

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed this morning, and based on preliminary information, had traveled and had been hospitalized. The Department of Health offers its deep condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult and sad time.

Two minors are among the 32 new cases of COVID-19 being reported today. The majority of cases reported since tracking began on Feb. 28 are related to travel (12 today and 184 to date). Community spread is identified in one (1) new case today and in twenty (20) cases to-date. The risk factor in 19 cases today and 147 of the total cases remains unknown.



The total number of individuals tested by clinical and state laboratories is 12,962, the state says. 349 tested positive, and 12,604 were negative. Nine (9) test results were inconclusive.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Counts 25 Cases



The total number of people tested positive on Hawaii Island is 25 with 15 recovered. The remaining 10 are quarantined at home with Department of Health monitoring. At this date for Hawaii Island, civil defense says, no one that has been infected by the virus had to be hospitalized.



Brig. Gen Moses Kaoiwi Jr. Named Joint Task Force Commander

Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara has named Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr. as the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander. The JTF was last activated in 2018 during the Kīlauea lava flow and two tropical storms. Some of the support that the HING has been providing includes: assistance to the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency in planning and Emergency Operations Center activities; support to the State of Hawai‘i Joint Information Center to help communicate accurate health and safety information to people. Additionally, the HING is supporting the Hawai‘i Healthcare Emergency Management with warehouse support for receiving, conducting inventories, and repackaging medical equipment, supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the National Stockpile. Future support will include airport medical screening, law enforcement support, county emergency management support, healthcare support and more.

Airline Arrivals Up Slightly

Yesterday, 628 people arrived in Hawaii including 94 visitors and 239 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started last week Thursday, March 26th, for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

This story is being updated.